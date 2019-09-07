Reviewing Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s results

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 754.75 N/A -1.68 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ardelyx Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk and Volatility

Ardelyx Inc. has a 1.86 beta, while its volatility is 86.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.49 beta is the reason why it is 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ardelyx Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 130.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. had bullish trend while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.