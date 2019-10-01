Reviewing Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD)’s and UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)’s results

As Packaging & Containers businesses, Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) and UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardagh Group S.A. 17 2.55 18.42M -0.28 0.00 UFP Technologies Inc. 41 0.00 6.18M 2.18 19.96

Table 1 demonstrates Ardagh Group S.A. and UFP Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) and UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardagh Group S.A. 109,382,422.80% 3.7% -0.5% UFP Technologies Inc. 15,232,930.74% 11.8% 8.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ardagh Group S.A. are 1.2 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor UFP Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. UFP Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ardagh Group S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ardagh Group S.A. and UFP Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardagh Group S.A. 1 0 1 2.50 UFP Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ardagh Group S.A. has a 24.36% upside potential and a consensus price target of $19.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ardagh Group S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.2% of UFP Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 51.64% of Ardagh Group S.A. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.2% of UFP Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardagh Group S.A. -6.1% -4.26% 21.21% 41.29% 4.66% 50.09% UFP Technologies Inc. 3.74% 5.55% 19.74% 33.13% 35.28% 45.01%

For the past year Ardagh Group S.A.’s stock price has bigger growth than UFP Technologies Inc.

Ardagh Group S.A. manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include food and beverage cans, steel and aluminum aerosols, aluminum bottles, kegs, and packaging products for paints and coatings, as well as custom packaging products, such as cigar boxes, rectangular steel boxes, peanut cans, and coffee cans. The company also offers glass packaging for beer, wine, spirits, flavored alcoholic beverages, ciders, and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as food and pharmaceutical products. In addition, it is involved in glass engineering activities. The company was formerly known as Ardagh Finance Holdings S.A. and changed its name to Ardagh Group S.A. in February 2017. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Ardagh Group S.A. is a subsidiary of ARD Finance S.A.

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials and provides solutions to medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, aerospace, and defense markets in the United States. It offers medical device components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic padding, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products. The company also provides wine shipping solutions made from molded fiber under the Wine Packs brand name; tube and pipe insulation for clean room environments under the T-Tubes brand; pharmaceutical bag protection system under the BioShell brand name; sanitary solution for nail care services under the Pro-Sticks brand; medical device pouch for protecting small instruments and tools under the FlexShield brand name; and multi-purpose cleaning eraser under the Erasables brand, as well as various products under the Spot Eraser, Tri-Covers, Design Nail, and Mambo names. In addition, it designs, manufactures, and markets various packaging solutions primarily using polyethylene, polyurethane, cross-linked polyethylene foams, and rigid plastics to original equipment and component manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products through direct regional sales force, and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.