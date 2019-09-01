Reviewing Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD)’s and Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) and Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Packaging & Containers industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardagh Group S.A. 15 0.43 N/A -0.28 0.00 Tupperware Brands Corporation 22 0.32 N/A 4.18 3.66

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) and Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardagh Group S.A. 0.00% 3.7% -0.5% Tupperware Brands Corporation 0.00% -75.2% 11.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ardagh Group S.A. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Tupperware Brands Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Ardagh Group S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tupperware Brands Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ardagh Group S.A. and Tupperware Brands Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardagh Group S.A. 1 0 1 2.50 Tupperware Brands Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Ardagh Group S.A. has a 16.56% upside potential and a consensus target price of $19.5. On the other hand, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s potential upside is 53.73% and its average target price is $20. The results provided earlier shows that Tupperware Brands Corporation appears more favorable than Ardagh Group S.A., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Ardagh Group S.A. shares and 87% of Tupperware Brands Corporation shares. Insiders held 51.64% of Ardagh Group S.A. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Tupperware Brands Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardagh Group S.A. -6.1% -4.26% 21.21% 41.29% 4.66% 50.09% Tupperware Brands Corporation 6.17% -17.6% -32.61% -44.67% -58.68% -51.5%

For the past year Ardagh Group S.A. has 50.09% stronger performance while Tupperware Brands Corporation has -51.5% weaker performance.

Ardagh Group S.A. manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include food and beverage cans, steel and aluminum aerosols, aluminum bottles, kegs, and packaging products for paints and coatings, as well as custom packaging products, such as cigar boxes, rectangular steel boxes, peanut cans, and coffee cans. The company also offers glass packaging for beer, wine, spirits, flavored alcoholic beverages, ciders, and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as food and pharmaceutical products. In addition, it is involved in glass engineering activities. The company was formerly known as Ardagh Finance Holdings S.A. and changed its name to Ardagh Group S.A. in February 2017. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Ardagh Group S.A. is a subsidiary of ARD Finance S.A.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands. The company sells its products directly to distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.