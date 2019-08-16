Reviewing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 35.77 N/A -2.21 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9. Competitively, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has 13.7 and 13.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 181.29% and an $20 consensus price target. Unity Biotechnology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus price target and a 239.81% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Unity Biotechnology Inc. seems more appealing than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 72.8% respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.