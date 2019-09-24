Reviewing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s results

Both Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 45.20 N/A -2.21 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arcus Biosciences Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arcus Biosciences Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 while its Quick Ratio is 12.9. On the competitive side is, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arcus Biosciences Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 3.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.