Reviewing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

Both Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 35.93 N/A -2.21 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3341.20 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 172.85%. Competitively Mustang Bio Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 69.49%. Based on the results given earlier, Arcus Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.