Reviewing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s results

Since Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 45.20 N/A -2.21 0.00 Moderna Inc. 18 55.39 N/A -1.39 0.00

Demonstrates Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Moderna Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 while its Current Ratio is 12.9. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Moderna Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 124.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Moderna Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 42.4%. Insiders held 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 26.31% of Moderna Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Moderna Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

