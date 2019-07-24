Reviewing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s results

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 42.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 19 1146.87 N/A -3.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arcus Biosciences Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arcus Biosciences Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4%

Liquidity

12.9 and 12.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. Its rival MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 139.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares and 26.5% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. 0.4% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -9.66% weaker performance while MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 130.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.