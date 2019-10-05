Reviewing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 25.32M -2.21 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 3 -0.28 16.99M -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arcus Biosciences Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 309,157,509.16% -22.7% -19.5% MediWound Ltd. 541,876,634.56% -18.4% -1.7%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.9 and a Quick Ratio of 12.9. Competitively, MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and MediWound Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a 150.28% upside potential and a consensus target price of $22. Competitively the average target price of MediWound Ltd. is $5.5, which is potential 82.72% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Arcus Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than MediWound Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares and 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, MediWound Ltd. has 41.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats MediWound Ltd. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.