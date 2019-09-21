Reviewing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s results

We are comparing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 43.09 N/A -2.21 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 83 10.44 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Table 2 shows Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

The Current Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.9. The Current Ratio of rival Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $116, with potential upside of 66.00%.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 73.2%. About 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.