Reviewing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s results

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 42.36 N/A -2.21 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 30 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7%

Liquidity

12.9 and 12.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. Its rival InflaRx N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. InflaRx N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and InflaRx N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 137.53% for Arcus Biosciences Inc. with consensus price target of $20. On the other hand, InflaRx N.V.’s potential upside is 105.48% and its consensus price target is $6. The information presented earlier suggests that Arcus Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than InflaRx N.V. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.1% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66% InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while InflaRx N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.