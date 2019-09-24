Reviewing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s results

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 45.20 N/A -2.21 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 54.25 N/A -0.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 while its Current Ratio is 12.9. Meanwhile, Entera Bio Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Entera Bio Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 14.8% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Entera Bio Ltd. has 46.55% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.