Reviewing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s results

Both Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 25.32M -2.21 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 3.80M -5.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 308,029,197.08% -22.7% -19.5% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 188,801,112.93% -92.8% -81.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.9. The Current Ratio of rival Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 150.28% and an $22 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.