Reviewing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s results

Both Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 34.01 N/A -2.21 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.66 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Arcus Biosciences Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a 195.86% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CTI BioPharma Corp.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors CTI BioPharma Corp.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.