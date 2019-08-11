Reviewing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s results

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 36.62 N/A -2.21 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 9 342.42 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.9. The Current Ratio of rival CorMedix Inc. is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 174.73% and an $20 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and CorMedix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 16.8%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.