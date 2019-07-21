Reviewing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s results

We are comparing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 41.10 N/A -2.21 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.99 N/A -0.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arcus Biosciences Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ChromaDex Corporation are 2.5 and 2 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 144.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arcus Biosciences Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 17.6% respectively. 0.4% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66% ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while ChromaDex Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.