Reviewing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s results

We are comparing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 40.75 N/A -2.21 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 21.46 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9. Competitively, Chimerix Inc. has 13.6 and 13.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a 146.91% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20. Competitively Chimerix Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential downside of -5.15%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Arcus Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Chimerix Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 80.1% respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Chimerix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66% Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Chimerix Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.