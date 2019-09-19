Reviewing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s results

We are contrasting Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 44.27 N/A -2.21 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 18.56 N/A -12.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Arcus Biosciences Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd. has 7.5 and 7.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, BeiGene Ltd.’s potential upside is 54.57% and its average price target is $205.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than BeiGene Ltd.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BeiGene Ltd.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.