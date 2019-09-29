Reviewing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 25.32M -2.21 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.11 15.81M -6.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arcus Biosciences Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 315,710,723.19% -22.7% -19.5% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 135,591,766.72% -18.7% -10.1%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 while its Quick Ratio is 12.9. On the competitive side is, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 116.11% and an $22 average price target. Competitively the average price target of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.5, which is potential 19.83% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Arcus Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.