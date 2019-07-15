Reviewing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

We are comparing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 40.75 N/A -2.21 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 146.91% and an $20 consensus price target. On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,194.12% and its consensus price target is $44. The information presented earlier suggests that Acer Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Arcus Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.