Reviewing Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT)’s and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s results

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 6.78 N/A -2.17 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.32 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential upside is 63.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.7% and 71.6%. Insiders held roughly 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 21.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36% Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has stronger performance than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.