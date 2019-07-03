Reviewing Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT)’s and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 6.88 N/A -2.17 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Risk and Volatility

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s 2.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 121.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 1.38 beta which is 38.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. Its rival Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is $15, with potential upside of 61.29%. On the other hand, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 221.54% and its consensus price target is $20. The information presented earlier suggests that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. looks more robust than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.7% and 81.2% respectively. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 23.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has 29.36% stronger performance while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -3.86% weaker performance.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.