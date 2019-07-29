Reviewing Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT)’s and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 7 8.55 N/A -2.17 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 4 27.06 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a consensus target price of $15, and a 29.76% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 10.5% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. 23.8% are Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.2% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has weaker performance than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.