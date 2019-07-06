Reviewing Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT)’s and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s results

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 7.06 N/A -2.17 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.21 beta means Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s volatility is 121.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s 244.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.44 beta.

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. Its rival Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 57.23% and an $15 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential downside is -7.54%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.7% and 19.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.