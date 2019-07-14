Reviewing Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT)’s and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 6.71 N/A -2.17 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s 2.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 121.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Aptose Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.52 beta which makes it 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, Aptose Biosciences Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.9 Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 65.38%. Aptose Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.83 average target price and a 146.57% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aptose Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. 23.8% are Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. was more bullish than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.