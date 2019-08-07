Reviewing Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)’s and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s results

Both Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 7 7.73 N/A -2.19 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.35 beta means Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 135.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta which is 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, XBiotech Inc. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. XBiotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and XBiotech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 43.54% and an $15 consensus target price. On the other hand, XBiotech Inc.’s potential upside is 86.78% and its consensus target price is $13. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that XBiotech Inc. seems more appealing than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and XBiotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.4% and 18.9%. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 22.3%. Comparatively, 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.