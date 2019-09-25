Reviewing Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 9 7.13 N/A -2.19 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 28.67 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Volatility and Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 2.35 beta, while its volatility is 135.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Synlogic Inc. has a 2.36 beta and it is 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synlogic Inc. are 11.5 and 11.5 respectively. Synlogic Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Synlogic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The consensus price target of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 41.29%. Competitively Synlogic Inc. has a consensus price target of $2, with potential downside of -14.89%. The results provided earlier shows that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Synlogic Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. has 25.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance while Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.