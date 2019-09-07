Reviewing Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)’s and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.48 N/A -2.19 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.00 N/A 0.85 3.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Risk and Volatility

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s 2.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 135.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 0.81 beta and it is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Strongbridge Biopharma plc which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Strongbridge Biopharma plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 68.86% upside potential and an average price target of $18.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 17.4% and 66.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.