Reviewing Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)’s and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s results

Both Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 7 7.96 N/A -2.19 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 117.49 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.35 beta indicates that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 135.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. NewLink Genetics Corporation has a 1.31 beta and it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 13.3 and has 13.3 Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 39.41%. NewLink Genetics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $4 average target price and a 142.41% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that NewLink Genetics Corporation seems more appealing than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. was more bullish than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.