Reviewing Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)’s and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s results

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.61 N/A -2.19 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 2.35 beta, while its volatility is 135.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc.’s 150.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.5 beta.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and has 13.8 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 65.14% for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $18.

Roughly 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Kura Oncology Inc.

On 5 of the 8 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.