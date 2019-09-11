Reviewing Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)’s and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.91 N/A -2.19 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.73 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk & Volatility

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s 2.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 135.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The upside potential is 60.14% for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. with average target price of $18. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 average target price and a 30.61% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.