Reviewing Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)’s and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s results

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 7 6.73 N/A -2.19 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 69.23 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Celsion Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.35 beta means Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 135.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Celsion Corporation has a 1.95 beta which is 95.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Celsion Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 97.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Celsion Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.4% and 9.2%. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 22.3%. Comparatively, Celsion Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Celsion Corporation beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.