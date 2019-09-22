Reviewing Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)’s and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s results

This is a contrast between Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 7 0.46 N/A 0.18 43.68 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 31 0.33 N/A -0.78 0.00

Demonstrates Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.03 beta. In other hand, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is $9.75, with potential upside of 47.95%. Competitively Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has a consensus target price of $30.5, with potential downside of -10.48%. The information presented earlier suggests that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.1% and 0%. Insiders held 5.59% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. -0.5% 8.46% 16.06% -11.17% 13.57% 0.63% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. -4.51% 8.51% 2.23% 1.54% -30.19% 23.58%

For the past year Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

Summary

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated and franchised 2,156 McDonaldÂ’s branded restaurants. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.