Reviewing Arconic Inc. (ARNC)’s and Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) and Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Aluminum industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arconic Inc. 22 0.79 N/A 1.51 16.55 Century Aluminum Company 8 0.30 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arconic Inc. and Century Aluminum Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arconic Inc. 0.00% 13% 3.7% Century Aluminum Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Arconic Inc. is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.49 beta. Century Aluminum Company’s 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

Arconic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Century Aluminum Company which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Century Aluminum Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arconic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arconic Inc. and Century Aluminum Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arconic Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Century Aluminum Company 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 5.04% for Arconic Inc. with average price target of $26.67. Meanwhile, Century Aluminum Company’s average price target is $12, while its potential upside is 85.19%. The information presented earlier suggests that Century Aluminum Company looks more robust than Arconic Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.2% of Arconic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.4% of Century Aluminum Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Arconic Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are Century Aluminum Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arconic Inc. -2.38% -3.99% 16.68% 33.83% 20.04% 48.52% Century Aluminum Company -8.17% 3.9% -9.22% -19.66% -44.35% -1.64%

For the past year Arconic Inc. has 48.52% stronger performance while Century Aluminum Company has -1.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Arconic Inc. beats Century Aluminum Company.

Arconic Inc. engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Global Rolled Products segment produces and sells aluminum sheets and plates; and aseptic foils. This segment serves aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial product end markets. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products. This segment serves commercial and defense aerospace, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets. The Transportation and Construction Solutions segment produces and sells integrated aluminum structural systems, architectural extrusions, and forged aluminum commercial vehicle wheels, as well as aluminum products for the industrial products. This segment serves nonresidential building and construction, and commercial transportation end markets. The company sells its products directly to customers and through distributors. Arconic Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. It produces standard grade and value-added primary aluminum products; and carbon products, such as anodes and cathodes. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.