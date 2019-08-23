Reviewing Arconic Inc. (ARNC)’s and Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s results

Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) and Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) compete with each other in the Aluminum sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arconic Inc. 22 0.78 N/A 1.51 16.55 Aluminum Corporation of China Limited 9 0.00 N/A 0.12 64.92

Table 1 highlights Arconic Inc. and Aluminum Corporation of China Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Aluminum Corporation of China Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Arconic Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Arconic Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arconic Inc. 0.00% 13% 3.7% Aluminum Corporation of China Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.49 shows that Arconic Inc. is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited’s beta is 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arconic Inc. are 1.7 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Aluminum Corporation of China Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Arconic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aluminum Corporation of China Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Arconic Inc. and Aluminum Corporation of China Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arconic Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Aluminum Corporation of China Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.25% for Arconic Inc. with average target price of $26.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arconic Inc. and Aluminum Corporation of China Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.2% and 1.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Arconic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arconic Inc. -2.38% -3.99% 16.68% 33.83% 20.04% 48.52% Aluminum Corporation of China Limited -2.42% -9.45% -15.79% -12.21% -30% 2.94%

For the past year Arconic Inc. has stronger performance than Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

Summary

Arconic Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Aluminum Corporation of China Limited.

Arconic Inc. engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Global Rolled Products segment produces and sells aluminum sheets and plates; and aseptic foils. This segment serves aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial product end markets. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products. This segment serves commercial and defense aerospace, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets. The Transportation and Construction Solutions segment produces and sells integrated aluminum structural systems, architectural extrusions, and forged aluminum commercial vehicle wheels, as well as aluminum products for the industrial products. This segment serves nonresidential building and construction, and commercial transportation end markets. The company sells its products directly to customers and through distributors. Arconic Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of alumina, primary aluminum and energy products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment is involved in mining and purchasing of bauxite and other raw materials; and production and sale of alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium. The Primary Aluminum segment procures alumina and other raw materials, supplemental materials, and electricity power; and produces and sells aluminum and aluminum-related products, such as carbon products, aluminum alloy products, and other electrolytic aluminum products. The Trading segment trades in alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum fabrication products, other non-ferrous metal products, coal products, raw and ancillary materials, and supplemental materials; and provides logistics and transport services to external customers. The Energy segment engages in the research and development, production, and operation of energy products, including coal mining; generates and sells electricity to regional power grid corporations using thermal power, wind power, and solar power sources; and manufacture of energy related equipment. The company also manufactures, acquires, and distributes bauxite mines, limestone ore, aluminum magnesium ore, and related nonferrous metal products; and provides research and development services. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.