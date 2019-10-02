Reviewing Arco Platform Limited (ARCE)’s and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)’s results

This is a contrast between Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited 47 25.69 13.87M -0.48 0.00 Zix Corporation 8 0.93 47.88M 0.09 103.52

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Arco Platform Limited and Zix Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 29,206,148.66% -10.3% -8.3% Zix Corporation 630,830,039.53% 9.2% 2.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arco Platform Limited is 11.7 while its Current Ratio is 11.9. Meanwhile, Zix Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Arco Platform Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arco Platform Limited and Zix Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 1 1 2.50 Zix Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 3.20% for Arco Platform Limited with average target price of $52. Competitively Zix Corporation has an average target price of $11, with potential upside of 53.85%. The data provided earlier shows that Zix Corporation appears more favorable than Arco Platform Limited, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Arco Platform Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.8% of Zix Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Zix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55% Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Zix Corporation.

Summary

Zix Corporation beats Arco Platform Limited on 9 of the 13 factors.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.