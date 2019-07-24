Reviewing Arco Platform Limited (ARCE)’s and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s results

Both Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited 33 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 41 5.92 N/A -0.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arco Platform Limited and Upland Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arco Platform Limited and Upland Software Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Liquidity

Arco Platform Limited has a Current Ratio of 17.1 and a Quick Ratio of 16.8. Competitively, Upland Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Arco Platform Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Arco Platform Limited and Upland Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Arco Platform Limited’s consensus price target is $46, while its potential upside is 2.22%. Meanwhile, Upland Software Inc.’s consensus price target is $49.25, while its potential upside is 7.23%. The information presented earlier suggests that Upland Software Inc. looks more robust than Arco Platform Limited as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Arco Platform Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 71.6% of Upland Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.44% are Arco Platform Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% are Upland Software Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -5.4% 9.52% 37.34% 72.24% 0% 65.46% Upland Software Inc. 6.82% 13.15% 41.99% 47.84% 50.62% 74.06%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited was less bullish than Upland Software Inc.

Summary

Upland Software Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Arco Platform Limited.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.