Reviewing Arco Platform Limited (ARCE)’s and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited 32 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00 Twilio Inc. 125 24.44 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arco Platform Limited is 17.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 16.8. The Current Ratio of rival Twilio Inc. is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.8. Arco Platform Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Twilio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arco Platform Limited and Twilio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

$46 is Arco Platform Limited’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 2.79%. Twilio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $152.89 consensus target price and a 4.73% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Twilio Inc. is looking more favorable than Arco Platform Limited, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Arco Platform Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 66.2% of Twilio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Arco Platform Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.44%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Twilio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -5.4% 9.52% 37.34% 72.24% 0% 65.46% Twilio Inc. 2.88% 6.49% 26.74% 46.86% 157.9% 51.68%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Twilio Inc.

Summary

Arco Platform Limited beats on 5 of the 9 factors Twilio Inc.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.