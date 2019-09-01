Reviewing Arco Platform Limited (ARCE)’s and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s results

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited 38 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Five9 Inc. 53 13.06 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arco Platform Limited and Five9 Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 0.00% -10.3% -8.3% Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4%

Liquidity

11.9 and 11.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arco Platform Limited. Its rival Five9 Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Arco Platform Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Five9 Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arco Platform Limited and Five9 Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 1 1 2.50 Five9 Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 7.57% for Arco Platform Limited with consensus target price of $52. Five9 Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $67.5 consensus target price and a 6.79% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Arco Platform Limited is looking more favorable than Five9 Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Five9 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55% Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited was more bullish than Five9 Inc.

Summary

Five9 Inc. beats Arco Platform Limited on 6 of the 9 factors.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.