Reviewing Arco Platform Limited (ARCE)’s and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)’s results

As Application Software companies, Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited 38 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 9 2.18 N/A 0.11 77.24

In table 1 we can see Arco Platform Limited and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 0.00% -10.3% -8.3% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Arco Platform Limited has a Current Ratio of 11.9 and a Quick Ratio of 11.7. Competitively, CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Arco Platform Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arco Platform Limited and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 1 1 2.50 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.61% for Arco Platform Limited with consensus target price of $52.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Arco Platform Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.9% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited had bullish trend while CooTek (Cayman) Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats Arco Platform Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.