Reviewing Arco Platform Limited (ARCE)’s and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s results

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited 47 25.11 13.87M -0.48 0.00 Appian Corporation 53 0.00 24.46M -0.91 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arco Platform Limited and Appian Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 29,224,610.20% -10.3% -8.3% Appian Corporation 45,848,172.45% -91.4% -28%

Liquidity

Arco Platform Limited’s Current Ratio is 11.9 while its Quick Ratio is 11.7. On the competitive side is, Appian Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Arco Platform Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Appian Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Arco Platform Limited and Appian Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 1 1 2.50 Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

$52 is Arco Platform Limited’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 3.34%. Competitively the consensus target price of Appian Corporation is $41, which is potential -15.25% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Arco Platform Limited appears more favorable than Appian Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Arco Platform Limited shares and 59.9% of Appian Corporation shares. Arco Platform Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.44%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Appian Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55% Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited was more bullish than Appian Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Arco Platform Limited beats Appian Corporation.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.