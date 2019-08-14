Reviewing Arco Platform Limited (ARCE)’s and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s results

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited 36 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Alteryx Inc. 92 27.43 N/A 0.50 235.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Arco Platform Limited and Alteryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 0.00% -10.3% -8.3% Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arco Platform Limited are 11.9 and 11.7. Competitively, Alteryx Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arco Platform Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alteryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arco Platform Limited and Alteryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Arco Platform Limited’s downside potential is -6.81% at a $46 average target price. Alteryx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $110.8 average target price and a -18.13% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Arco Platform Limited is looking more favorable than Alteryx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arco Platform Limited and Alteryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 86.9% respectively. Arco Platform Limited’s share owned by insiders are 0.44%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Alteryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55% Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited has stronger performance than Alteryx Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Alteryx Inc. beats Arco Platform Limited.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.