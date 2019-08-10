Reviewing Archrock Inc. (AROC)’s and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s results

This is a contrast between Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archrock Inc. 10 1.40 N/A 0.34 32.11 PEDEVCO Corp. 2 11.76 N/A 3.92 0.33

In table 1 we can see Archrock Inc. and PEDEVCO Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PEDEVCO Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Archrock Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Archrock Inc. is presently more expensive than PEDEVCO Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archrock Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.7% PEDEVCO Corp. 0.00% 163.3% 89.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.8 beta indicates that Archrock Inc. is 180.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. PEDEVCO Corp.’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

Archrock Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, PEDEVCO Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Archrock Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PEDEVCO Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Archrock Inc. and PEDEVCO Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.9% and 0.5%. 1.2% are Archrock Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, PEDEVCO Corp. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Archrock Inc. 3.2% 5.17% 11.7% 11.93% -19.26% 46.6% PEDEVCO Corp. -15.69% -35.82% -33.51% -12.24% -44.87% 70.34%

For the past year Archrock Inc. has weaker performance than PEDEVCO Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors PEDEVCO Corp. beats Archrock Inc.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 11,538 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in 61 gross wells in its D-J Basin Asset. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Danville, California.