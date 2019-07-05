Reviewing Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH)’s and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Coal Inc. 89 0.64 N/A 16.51 5.62 Vale S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 1.27 9.43

Table 1 highlights Arch Coal Inc. and Vale S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Vale S.A. has lower revenue and earnings than Arch Coal Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Arch Coal Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Vale S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arch Coal Inc. and Vale S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 47.6% 16.9% Vale S.A. 0.00% 8.6% 4.1%

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arch Coal Inc. Its rival Vale S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. Arch Coal Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vale S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Arch Coal Inc. and Vale S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Coal Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vale S.A. 0 7 2 2.22

Competitively the average price target of Vale S.A. is $13.89, which is potential 3.89% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arch Coal Inc. and Vale S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 19.8%. About 40.77% of Arch Coal Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 38.5% of Vale S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Coal Inc. -3.06% 6.9% 11.34% -1.69% 19.35% 11.69% Vale S.A. -3.46% -9.64% 0% -17.81% -17.99% -9.02%

For the past year Arch Coal Inc. had bullish trend while Vale S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Vale S.A.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. Its Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The companyÂ’s Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services. Its Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel and its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.