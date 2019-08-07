Reviewing Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH)’s and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Coal Inc. 90 0.52 N/A 17.98 4.96 Lithium Americas Corp. 4 61.64 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arch Coal Inc. and Lithium Americas Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Arch Coal Inc. and Lithium Americas Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 49.4% 18.1% Lithium Americas Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Arch Coal Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.48% of Lithium Americas Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 40.77% of Arch Coal Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 36.97% of Lithium Americas Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Coal Inc. -2.16% -4.96% -8% 2.92% 10.1% 7.43% Lithium Americas Corp. -6.58% -7.52% 1.93% 13.89% 1.37% 16.4%

For the past year Arch Coal Inc. has weaker performance than Lithium Americas Corp.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Lithium Americas Corp.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.