Reviewing Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH)’s and Its Competitors results

Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) is a company in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Arch Coal Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.86% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Arch Coal Inc. has 40.77% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 13.11% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Arch Coal Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 47.60% 16.90% Industry Average 26.86% 20.66% 10.60%

Earnings & Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Coal Inc. N/A 90 5.62 Industry Average 356.56M 1.33B 21.30

Arch Coal Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Arch Coal Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Arch Coal Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Coal Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.62 1.93 2.45

As a group, Industrial Metals & Minerals companies have a potential upside of 59.14%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Arch Coal Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arch Coal Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Coal Inc. -3.06% 6.9% 11.34% -1.69% 19.35% 11.69% Industry Average 3.31% 15.82% 19.85% 25.84% 24.03% 31.25%

For the past year Arch Coal Inc. has weaker performance than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arch Coal Inc. are 2.8 and 2.3. Competitively, Arch Coal Inc.’s competitors have 2.42 and 1.98 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arch Coal Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arch Coal Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Arch Coal Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Arch Coal Inc.’s peers beat Arch Coal Inc.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.