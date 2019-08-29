Reviewing Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)’s and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)’s results

Both Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. 35 2.54 N/A 2.47 15.66 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 983 4.35 N/A 65.48 16.43

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Arch Capital Group Ltd. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 11.6% 3.1% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

Arch Capital Group Ltd. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.65. From a competition point of view, White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. has a 0.4 beta which is 60.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Arch Capital Group Ltd. and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s average target price is $41.67, while its potential upside is 5.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.3% of Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares and 89.5% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. shares. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Capital Group Ltd. 2.38% 2.25% 14.3% 32.27% 27.52% 44.8% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 2.45% 3.36% 16.84% 20.98% 18.76% 25.45%

For the past year Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. beats Arch Capital Group Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employersÂ’ liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. The companyÂ’s Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workersÂ’ compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; risk management solutions; and surety, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. Its Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to its bank and credit union customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.