Reviewing Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)’s and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG)’s results

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. 36 2.66 N/A 2.47 15.66 The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 124 1.12 N/A 7.35 17.65

Table 1 highlights Arch Capital Group Ltd. and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Arch Capital Group Ltd. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Arch Capital Group Ltd. is presently more affordable than The Hanover Insurance Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 11.6% 3.1% The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.65 beta. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. has a 0.63 beta and it is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd. and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0 1 3 2.75 The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 4.52% upside potential and a consensus price target of $43.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arch Capital Group Ltd. and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 88.2% respectively. About 1.1% of Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Capital Group Ltd. 2.38% 2.25% 14.3% 32.27% 27.52% 44.8% The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. -0.22% 1.97% 7.38% 17.15% 8.32% 15.87%

For the past year Arch Capital Group Ltd. has stronger performance than The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employersÂ’ liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. The companyÂ’s Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workersÂ’ compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; risk management solutions; and surety, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. Its Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to its bank and credit union customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine and aviation, property, energy, international liability, specialist coverages, and syndicate participations. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.