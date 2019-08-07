Reviewing Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)’s and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG)’s results

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. 34 2.51 N/A 2.47 15.66 Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 13 0.88 N/A 0.05 234.69

Table 1 highlights Arch Capital Group Ltd. and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Arch Capital Group Ltd. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Arch Capital Group Ltd. is presently more affordable than Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 11.6% 3.1% Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd. and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0 1 3 2.75 Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s upside potential is 3.55% at a $40.25 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.5% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Capital Group Ltd. 2.38% 2.25% 14.3% 32.27% 27.52% 44.8% Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0% -2.54% -19.75% -28.13% 0% -13.53%

For the past year Arch Capital Group Ltd. had bullish trend while Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arch Capital Group Ltd. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employersÂ’ liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. The companyÂ’s Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workersÂ’ compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; risk management solutions; and surety, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. Its Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to its bank and credit union customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.