Reviewing Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)’s and ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) and ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. 32 2.63 N/A 2.47 13.78 ProAssurance Corporation 39 2.14 N/A 1.24 31.02

Demonstrates Arch Capital Group Ltd. and ProAssurance Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. ProAssurance Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Arch Capital Group Ltd. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Arch Capital Group Ltd. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Arch Capital Group Ltd. and ProAssurance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 11.6% 3.1% ProAssurance Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Competitively, ProAssurance Corporation’s 36.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Arch Capital Group Ltd. and ProAssurance Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 ProAssurance Corporation 1 0 1 2.50

Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.51% and an $39 consensus price target. ProAssurance Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $39 consensus price target and a 2.58% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ProAssurance Corporation seems more appealing than Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arch Capital Group Ltd. and ProAssurance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.3% and 81.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of ProAssurance Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Capital Group Ltd. 1.49% 4.77% 6.51% 20.07% 28.99% 27.4% ProAssurance Corporation -1.71% 9.58% -11.65% -11.49% -4.31% -5%

For the past year Arch Capital Group Ltd. had bullish trend while ProAssurance Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Arch Capital Group Ltd. beats ProAssurance Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employersÂ’ liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. The companyÂ’s Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workersÂ’ compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; risk management solutions; and surety, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. Its Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to its bank and credit union customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. ProAssurance Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.